Trump Endorses Tuberville for Alabama Governor Ahead of GOP Primary

President Donald Trump announced his full support for Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., in the 2026 Alabama gubernatorial race, boosting the former college football coach's bid to become the next governor of the heavily Republican state.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Tuberville as a "highly respected senator" and a "true winner," noting his success in Alabama — a state Trump said he "loves and WON BIG, six times," including in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Republican primaries.

Trump said Tuberville has the "courage and wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful state and nation" and called him a "Lifelong Leader, both on and off the field."

Trump's endorsement aligns two powerful conservative figures as Alabama voters move toward the May 19 Republican primary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

Tuberville, 70, is a former Southeastern Conference championship-winning college football coach, best known for his tenure at Auburn University before entering politics. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020, defeating then-Democrat incumbent Doug Jones.

Tuberville's Senate career has been marked by staunch alignment with Trump's America First agenda and a controversial 2023 blockade of military promotions over Pentagon policy objections.

In his gubernatorial announcement last year, Tuberville said he would focus on job creation, improving education, and combating illegal immigration — themes echoed in Trump's endorsement.

He filed his candidacy paperwork in January at the Alabama Republican Party headquarters in Hoover and has since built a campaign that emphasizes economic growth, lower taxes, stronger energy and border security, and protection of Second Amendment rights.

Trump's remarks highlighted many of these priorities, saying Tuberville would work "tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American ENERGY DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment."

Trump also referenced his earlier endorsement of Tuberville in the 2020 Senate race, saying he was "honored to do so again," even though he wanted Tuberville to remain in the Senate. Tuberville opted instead to pursue the governorship in the state where he coached and built his political brand.

Political observers say the endorsement may further solidify Tuberville's position as the GOP front-runner in the Republican primary, where he already holds a significant advantage and has attracted key endorsements from local business groups, including the Alabama Bankers Association and Associated Builders & Contractors chapters.

Democrats in the state have begun coalescing around their own candidates, with former Sen. Doug Jones among the challengers on the other side of the ballot. Alabama is widely regarded as a safe Republican state, and independent forecasters rate the governor's race as heavily Republican leaning.

Tuberville's campaign has drawn support from conservative voters who resonate with his outsider persona and Trump-aligned policy stances, but he also faces criticism from opponents who point to his controversial Senate tactics and question whether his approach to governance will significantly improve state outcomes.