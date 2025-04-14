WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | tariffs | lawsuit | china | liberty justice center | foreign trade

Trump Admin Sued Over Tariffs in US Court of International Trade

Monday, 14 April 2025 04:16 PM EDT

A legal advocacy group on Monday asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to block President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on foreign trading partners, arguing that the president overstepped his authority.

The lawsuit was filed by the Liberty Justice Center, a legal advocacy group, on behalf of five U.S. businesses that import goods from countries targeted by the tariffs.

"No one person should have the power to impose taxes that have such vast global economic consequences," Liberty Justice Center senior counsel Jeffrey Schwab said in a statement. "The Constitution gives the power to set tax rates — including tariffs — to Congress, not the president."

Representatives of the White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Trump administration faces a similar lawsuit in Florida federal court, where a small-business owner has asked a judge to block tariffs imposed on China.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A legal advocacy group on Monday asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to block President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on foreign trading partners, arguing that the president overstepped his authority.
trump, tariffs, lawsuit, china, liberty justice center, foreign trade
142
2025-16-14
Monday, 14 April 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved