Trump Hails Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the Supreme Court for limiting affirmative action in college admissions.

The court ruled 6-3 that the admissions programs used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are in violation of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.

"This is a great day for America," Trump said in a statement. "People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded. This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that's what this wonderful day has brought. We're going back to all merit-based—and that's the way it should be!"

Three of the six justices ruling in the majority were appointed by Trump, a fact that was noted by a spokesperson for pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc., which added in a statement: "President Donald Trump made today's historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices. America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump's three Supreme Court nominees."

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a rival to Trump in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, also issued a statement praising the decision.

"There is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States, and I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this egregious violation of civil and constitutional rights in admissions processes, which only served to perpetuate racism," Pence said. "I am honored to have played a role in appointing three of the Justices that ensured today's welcomed decision, and as president I will continue to appoint judges who will strictly apply the law rather than twisting it to serve woke and progressive ends."