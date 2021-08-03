Trump Planning MAGA Rally for Cullman, Alabama

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Cullman, Ala., on Aug. 21, delivering remarks on "faith, freedom, and America" at an event hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and held in conjunction with the party's annual summer meeting.

According to an announcement made through the Save America PAC, the rally will mark Trump's "further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments" of his administration.

Trump's remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time, or 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to the announcement, and will culminate a day of events at the York Family Farms, 1872 County Road 469, in Cullman, Alabama.

The doors for the "45 Fest" will open at 2 p.m. local time with live music, food, and beverage concessions, and several guest speakers, the announcement added. Reservations for the event can be made through the Save America website.

"The Alabama Republican Party is thrilled that President Trump is coming to Alabama and holding a rally in conjunction with our annual Summer Meeting," state GOP Chairman John Wahl said in a press release, reports al.com. "We all know that there is a special relationship between President Trump and the people of Alabama, and I am incredibly excited to be part of bringing him back to our state. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Trump Team since the end of February to make this visit possible. August 21 is going to be an exciting and memorable night for the state of Alabama."

State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is reportedly considering a run for governor, issued a statement before the rally was officially announced, saying that the former president "has a special relationship with Alabama," Zeigler said. "This is where the Trump rallies started."

Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs told The Cullman Times that the rally will be a "rare, historical event for Cullman. It goes without saying that the city is very excited for this opportunity and we will be willing to help in any way that we are able and can. Our primary focus is to make sure this event is safe, family-friendly, and memorable."

Cullman County Economic Development Director Bradley Williams added that the rally and visit will "have a major economic impact on Cullman, no doubt about that. I have gone to these events and seen the thousands of people who attend them which means they stay in your hotels, eat in our restaurants, visit our local businesses, and much more, helping our local economy."

The former president carried the state by large margins in both the 2016 and 2020 elections and has made several appearances in Alabama, reports al.com. However, he has not given a speech in Alabama in nearly four years.

A Trump rally had been planned in Mobile on July 3 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, but the plans fell through when the Alabama Battleship Commission said it was concerned about a partisan event being held at the site, and the rally was held instead in Sarasota, Florida.

Trump's last Alabama rally was in 2017 when he campaigned in Huntsville for Luther Strange in the U.S. Senate race. He also attended the Alabama-LSU football game in Tuscaloosa in 2019.

Trump also held a rally in August 2015 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile while campaigning for the GOP nomination, and made a campaign appearance in Madison in February 2016.