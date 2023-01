Former President Donald Trump defended Mike Pence, who served as his vice president, after it was revealed Tuesday that classified documents were found in Pence's home last week.

"Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

A lawyer for Pence said the documents were found in a search conducted after revelations that classified documents were found at the home of President Joe Biden and at a Washington, D.C., think tank linked to him.