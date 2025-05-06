WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | pardons | proud boys | enrique tarrio | capitol protest | jan. 6

Fmr Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Says He Met With Trump in Fla.

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 12:04 PM EDT

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his conviction related to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol, said he met with the president over the weekend in Florida.

Tarrio posted about the meeting on his X account Sunday morning.

"Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting the President of the United States, a moment I never could have imagined in my darkest days," Tarrio wrote.

In other posts, he said he was at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's club, and that he had a "great conversation" with the president after Trump called him and his mother over during dinner.

A White House official said the meeting was not planned; rather, Tarrio had been at the club to dine with a member who introduced him to Trump. The two had a "brief exchange" as the president walked to his table for dinner, said the official who was granted anonymity to discuss a private encounter.

Tarrio responded to messages seeking comment about the meeting.

A federal jury convicted Tarrio and three lieutenants of seditious conspiracy for a failed plot to keep Trump in the White House after the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio was serving a 22-year prison sentence, the longest of any Capitol riot case, before Trump pardoned him. He was in prison for about three years.

Tarrio wasn't in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members entered the Capitol with a group of Trump supporters. But prosecutors said the Miami resident organized and led the far-right group's assault from afar.

Trump has defended the clemency actions he took on his first day returning to office. He pardoned roughly 1,500 people who were involved in the protest at the Capitol. He also suggested there could be a place in American politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, the groups whose leaders were convicted following the protest.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his conviction related to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol, said he met with the president over the weekend in Florida.
trump, pardons, proud boys, enrique tarrio, capitol protest, jan. 6
311
2025-04-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved