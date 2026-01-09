WATCH TV LIVE

trump | orban | election

Trump Wishes 'Best of Luck' to Hungary's Orban in Election Campaign

Friday, 09 January 2026 09:04 AM EST

President Donald Trump wished “best of luck” to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time ally, in his election campaign, in a letter Orban posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

The two leaders met in the White House on November 7, where Trump granted Orban a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian energy, staving off a price surge that would have hit Hungary’s economy hard, Orban has said.

In his letter, Trump said Orban’s “bold leadership” served as an example for the rest of the world.

Trump also said he looked forward to “deepening cooperation” on defense, energy and illegal migration.

“You have always stood firm to defend the principles that make Hungary such a tremendous place — faith, family, and sovereignty,” Trump wrote in the letter dated December 10.

Nationalist Orban is facing what could be the toughest challenge to his 16-year rule from a combination of Hungary’s economic stagnation, a jump in the cost of living and a juvenile center abuse scandal.

These issues have boosted an opposition rival whose party leads most polls.

The election will probably be held in April.

In November, the two leaders also discussed forms of financial assistance.

However, Trump last month dismissed Orban’s claim that Washington had already agreed to extend financial assistance to Hungary worth as much as $20 billion.

Orban said on Monday at a press briefing that Hungary had not managed to secure the type of financial support it had originally sought from Washington.

He added that talks on a possible backstop were continuing.

In his letter, Trump also thanked Orban for an invitation to visit Hungary and said that his team would “be in touch” about his schedule.

On Monday, Orban said that a visit from a “high-ranking” U.S. politician was likely ahead of the election.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


