Trump: Oil Spike Small Price for World Peace

President Donald Trump said Sunday that higher oil prices are a "very small price" for Americans to pay for world safety and peace.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social after oil prices surged above $100 per barrel for the first time in more than 3 1/2 years.

The surge comes as Trump escalates military action against Iran, fueling concerns about possible disruptions to Middle East energy production and vital shipping lanes.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" Trump wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters last week, Trump said he was not worried about rising gasoline prices tied to the widening conflict with Iran, emphasizing that national security remains his top priority.

"I don't have any concern about it," Trump said when asked about higher prices at the pump.

"They'll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit."

Trump previously acknowledged that instability in the region has pushed crude prices higher amid fears of supply disruptions.

"As soon as this ends, those prices are going to drop, I believe, lower than even before," Trump said.

Oil prices have climbed in recent days as Israel's conflict with Iran intensifies and Trump's Operation Epic Fury targets Tehran's nuclear program, heightening fears of disruptions to key Middle East shipping lanes and energy supplies.

The price swings have also contributed to broader market volatility as investors monitor developments in the region.

Trump said the recent increase in oil prices is tied to uncertainty surrounding the conflict but expressed confidence that stability will return.

"It's about stability," Trump said. "Once we have stability, you're going to see a big difference."