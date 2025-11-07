Trump Pardons Fmr NYPD Officer in China Spy Case

President Donald Trump has pardoned retired New York City police officer Michael McMahon, who was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison for acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government and for interstate stalking and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said McMahon helped Chinese officials target a couple in New Jersey as part of Operation Fox Hunt.

Supporters say McMahon was deceived while working as a private investigator. They argue he was misled into the scheme and unfairly prosecuted by the Biden administration's Justice Department.

McMahon's backers included Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Trump ally Roger Stone, who both pushed the White House for clemency.

A White House official said the trial was flawed and that McMahon was "tricked" by Chinese spies.

The official said McMahon believed he was investigating a case of corporate fraud, not aiding foreign agents.