Sen. Graham: Give Gaetz a Chance

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said his Republican colleagues should give former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a chance after President-elect Donald Trump selected him to be attorney general.

"So, we're going to give the president a chance to put his people forward. To every Republican: 'Give Matt a chance,'" Graham said in an interview Wednesday. "I say elections have consequences when Republicans don't like it, and I'm telling my Democratic friends, elections have consequences whether you like it or not."

Following his nomination, Gaetz resigned from Congress "effective immediately," Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced on Wednesday.

Gaetz's surprise resignation also ends the House Ethics Committee investigation that began in April of 2021 over allegations the congressman engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, and sought to obstruct the government investigation into his behavior.

Gaetz was also investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl. In 2023, his office said that he had been told by prosecutors that he would not face criminal charges.

Graham said Democrats are accusing Gaetz of doing the actions that they did.

"Matt Gaetz didn't lie under oath. Matt Gaetz did not sign FISA warrants that were based on Russian disinformation, so we're going to give the president a chance to put his people forward," Graham said.

In a statement announcing his pick, Trump said, "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."