Trump Offers Backhanded 'Endorsements' of Democrats Maloney, Goldman

Former President Donald Trump made farcical endorsements Wednesday evening to New York Democratic candidates Dan Goldman and incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, was the lead counsel for House Democrats in Trump's first impeachment trial. He faces Rep. Mondaire Jones, state lawmaker Yuh-Line Niou and City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera in a highly contested race for New York's 10th Congressional District.

''Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him. I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent. While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead,'' Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Maloney is seeking the nomination for New York's 12th Congressional District in another heated battle against Democratic House leader Jerry Nadler. Attorney Suraj Patel is also a candidate the race.

''A vote for Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 is a vote for the future!'' the former president stated. ''She is a kind and wonderful person, who has always said terrific things about me, and will support me no matter what I do, just as I supported her very early on.''

''On the other hand, Jerry Nadler is likewise a hard driving man of the people, whose energy and attention to detail is unlike anyone else in Congress. He is high energy, sharp, quick-witted, and bright. You can't go wrong with either, but Carolyn Maloney is the better man,'' he added.

The primaries in New York are scheduled for Tuesday and are expected to be highly competitive, according to The Hill.