Trump Jr. Rips Prince Harry for First Amendment Remarks

Donald Trump Jr. is blasting Prince Harry for calling the First Amendment “bonkers."

The son of the former president took aim at the British royal in a Monday social media post, tweeting, “I can think of at least 1776 reasons why he’s wrong but at least he has to freedom here to make stupid takes.”

The prince has been under fire for referring to the First Amendment of the Constitution as "bonkers" while discussing the media "feeding frenzy" following his and wife Meghan Markle's split from the British royal family earlier this year.

"I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," the Duke of Sussex said on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

"I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time," Prince Harry continued. "But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said."

The prince's comments were met with a wave of criticism on Twitter from people who struck at the irony of his having the right to say what he did.

The tweet by Trump Jr. included a link to a Daily Caller article headlined: “Prince Harry Says America’s First Amendment is Bonkers.”

Newsweek noted Harry did not explain what exactly it was about the First Amendment that led him to call it "bonkers."

In Great Britain, freedom of expression is balanced against other aspects of the law, such as the right to privacy under the Human Rights act, the outlet noted.

Britain’s libel laws are decidedly tougher than those in the U.S. where there are safeguards for claims made about public figures.

The Monday tweet by Trump Jr. is not the first time where he has targeted Harry. On April 26, Trump Jr. posted this tweet in regards to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signing a $25 million deal with Spotify: “Stop oppressing them!!!!”

The two are producing podcasts for the platform, which has been criticized for its payment model for artists, many of whom are being paid less than a penny per stream when their songs are played online, according to The Sun newspaper.