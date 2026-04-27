Trump Unhappy With Iranian Proposal, US Official Says

A U.S. official said on Monday that President Donald Trump is unhappy with an Iranian proposal because it did not ‌address Iran's nuclear program.

"He doesn't ​love the proposal," the U.S. official said, referring to Trump.

Earlier ⁠in the day, Trump discussed the ​proposal with his top national security aides. The ⁠U.S.-Iran conflict remains in a stalemate with energy supplies from the region reduced.

Iranian sources earlier ‌on Monday said the ​proposal would set aside ‌discussion of Iran's nuclear program until the ‌war has ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved. Washington has said ⁠nuclear issues must ‌be dealt ⁠with from the outset.

Work to bridge gaps between ⁠the ⁠U.S. and Iran has not halted, sources from mediator ‌Pakistan have said.

But hopes of reviving peace efforts have receded since Trump announced this ‌weekend ​he had scrapped ‌a visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner ​to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.