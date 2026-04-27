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Tags: trump. iran

Trump Unhappy With Iranian Proposal, US Official Says

Monday, 27 April 2026 08:47 PM EDT

A U.S. official said on Monday that President Donald Trump is unhappy with an Iranian proposal because it did not ‌address Iran's nuclear program.

"He doesn't ​love the proposal," the U.S. official said, referring to Trump.

Earlier ⁠in the day, Trump discussed the ​proposal with his top national security aides. The ⁠U.S.-Iran conflict remains in a stalemate with energy supplies from the region reduced.

Iranian sources earlier ‌on Monday said the ​proposal would set aside ‌discussion of Iran's nuclear program until the ‌war has ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved. Washington has said ⁠nuclear issues must ‌be dealt ⁠with from the outset.

Work to bridge gaps between ⁠the ⁠U.S. and Iran has not halted, sources from mediator ‌Pakistan have said.

But hopes of reviving peace efforts have receded since Trump announced this ‌weekend ​he had scrapped ‌a visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner ​to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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A U.S. official said on Monday that President Donald Trump is unhappy with an Iranian proposal because it did not address Iran's nuclear program."He doesn't ​love the proposal," the U.S. official said, referring to Trump.Earlier ⁠in the day, Trump discussed the ​proposal...
trump. iran
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2026-47-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 08:47 PM
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