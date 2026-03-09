Trump Says He Has Plan for Iran War Oil Spike

President Donald Trump said he has a plan to address surging oil prices triggered by the ongoing war with Iran, but declined to reveal details during a brief interview with the New York Post.

"I have a plan for everything, OK?" Trump said in a phone interview Monday.

"I have a plan for everything. You'll be very happy," Trump said.

The president did not explain what steps the administration may take to bring down energy prices, which have climbed sharply since the conflict began.

Global oil markets have been rattled by the fighting and the threat of disruptions in the Persian Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies.

Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel during the conflict, after briefly approaching $120 earlier in the fighting.

The White House has so far offered few specifics on how it plans to stabilize energy markets as the conflict enters its second week.

Administration officials say a range of options are under discussion to ease price pressure and ensure oil shipments continue moving through the region.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the long-term economic impact of the war, suggesting the spike in oil prices will be temporary. In recent remarks, he argued that any short-term increase in energy costs is a trade-off for broader security goals tied to the military campaign against Iran.

The conflict has already disrupted shipping traffic and heightened risks for tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Attacks and security warnings in the area have caused some shipping companies to suspend or delay operations, contributing to volatility in global energy markets.

Higher oil prices have translated into rising gasoline costs in the United States, an issue that could become politically sensitive as Americans grapple with broader cost-of-living concerns.

Trump's brief comments to the Post offered little clarity about what policies might be implemented, but they underscored the administration's effort to reassure the public that the situation remains under control.

As the war continues, financial markets and policymakers around the world are watching whether the conflict expands or disrupts energy supplies more severely — developments that could drive oil prices even higher.