WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | iran | more talks | friday

Trump: More Iran Talks Expected on Friday

Friday, 27 February 2026 01:26 PM EST

President Donald Trump says he's “not happy” with the way Iran talks are going but that he'll "see what happens” after additional talks expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later,” Trump said.

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the region. Trump said he does not want to use military force in Iran but sometimes you have to.

Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions on the issue with Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter. 

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said he was not happy with Iran but more talks were expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program. Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.
trump, iran, more talks, friday
160
2026-26-27
Friday, 27 February 2026 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved