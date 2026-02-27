Trump: More Iran Talks Expected on Friday

President Donald Trump says he's “not happy” with the way Iran talks are going but that he'll "see what happens” after additional talks expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later,” Trump said.

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the region. Trump said he does not want to use military force in Iran but sometimes you have to.

Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions on the issue with Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.