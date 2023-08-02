Trump Hits Back at Pence: 'No Crowds, Enthusiasm, or Loyalty'

Donald Trump called out his onetime vice president, Mike Pence, for lacking loyalty Wednesday after he trashed the former president during a Fox News interview.

Pence had told Fox's Martha MacCallum earlier in the day that Trump surrounded himself with "crackpot lawyers" after the 2020 election, causing his reckless behavior amid the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump sounded off on those claims and targeted Pence for "attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty" in his 2024 Republican presidential candidacy.

"He didn't fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally — a really BIG deal," Trump claimed.

"The V.P. had power that Mike didn't understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!" he added.

Just minutes before, the former vice president insisted to MacCallum that Trump's legal team asked him to "literally reject votes," turning the issue over to the House and causing "chaos" to ensue.

The latest indictment from Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's office is the third issued thus far against Trump this year.

"The American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisers didn't just ask me to pause. They asked me to reject votes, return votes, essentially to overturn the election," Pence alleged.

Trump is expected to be arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya. The case is assigned to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the federal District Court for the District of Columbia.