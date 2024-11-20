WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Trump hush money case Stormy Daniels

Trump's Lawyers Urge Judge to Ignore Prosecutors, Dismiss N.Y. Conviction

Trump's Lawyers Urge Judge to Ignore Prosecutors, Dismiss N.Y. Conviction

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 04:08 PM EST

As prosecutors push to preserve President-elect Donald Trump’s historic New York  conviction, his lawyers urged a judge Wednesday to ignore them and scrap the case before he takes office in January.

Echoing their stance since Trump's win, his lawyers argued in a letter that continuing with the case will interfere with the president-elect's preparations for returning to the White House and impede his ability to run the country.

The lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, said voters' decision to return Trump to office should take precedence over the opinion of prosecutors, known in court-speak as the "People of the State of New York."

“The Nation’s People issued a mandate that supersedes the motivations of (the district attorney’s) ‘People,’” Blanche and Bove wrote to Judge Juan M. Merchan. “This case must immediately be dismissed.”

Otherwise, they warned, protracted appeals would overlap with Trump’s second term.

Trump, a Republican, has tapped Blanche and Bove for high-ranking Justice Department jobs.

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to cover up a scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying  to squelch a story of extramarital sex. Trump denies the allegations.rt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
As prosecutors push to preserve President-elect Donald Trump's historic conviction, his lawyers urged a judge Wednesday to ignore them and scrap the case before he takes office in January.Echoing their stance since Trump's win, his lawyers argued...
Trump hush money case Stormy Daniels
189
2024-08-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved