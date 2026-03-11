WATCH TV LIVE

Trump in G7 Call After IEA Oil Stocks Decision: 'We Are Having a Tremendous Impact'

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 01:09 PM EDT

President Donald Trump praised the "tremendous impact" of decisions being made on Wednesday as leaders of the Group of Seven Nations met to discuss war in Iran and its economic consequences, according to a short videoclip shared by the French presidency.

"I think we are having a tremendous impact, unbelievable actually, on the world," Trump said, after being given the floor by French President Emmanuel Macron, who chaired the G7 meeting. It was not immediately clear whether Trump was talking about the release of oil stocks decided minutes earlier.

Macron and Trump were speaking after a recommendation by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest such move in the IEA history, to try to restrain soaring crude prices amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. 

