Trump Picks N.D. Gov. Burgum to Be Interior Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that outgoing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will be his pick for interior secretary.

Trump made the announcement during a gala for the America First Policy Institute being held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Burgum was in attendance.

“I won’t tell you his name, it might be something like Burgum,” Trump said. “Actually he’s going to head the Department of Interior, and he’s going to be fantastic.”

"I'll make a formal announcement tomorrow," Trump added.

Burgum made a primary run for the Republian presidential nomination but dropped out on Dec. 4, 2023. Burgum is termed out as governor of North Dakota and will be replaced by Republican Kelly Armstrong.