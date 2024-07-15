WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | doj | dismiss | witch hunts | classified docs

Trump: DOJ Should Dismiss 'All Witch Hunts'

By    |   Monday, 15 July 2024 11:56 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said dismissal of his classified documents case should lead to other legal charges against him being dropped.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday dismissed special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump, according to a filing. The judge cited Smith's unlawful appointment as reason for dismissal.

In another case, Smith has charged Trump with allegedly obstructing the 2020 election results. The former president also has been accused in state court of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump already has been convicted of falsifying business records to hide payment to an adult film start before the 2016 election, and he was found liable for sexual assaulting of a former advice columnist.

"As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday," Trump wrote on Truth Social less than two full days after he nearly was assassinated in Pennsylvania, "this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.'s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia 'Perfect' Phone Call charges.

"The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!"

During an interview with two journalists on his private plane Sunday, Trump said "we hear" that Biden will order the Department of Justice to drop its two prosecutions of the former president.

Trump, who has been the presumptive GOP presidential nominee since winning the first several primaries earlier this year, will become the official nominee on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was shot in the ear, one spectator was killed, and two others injured after a gunman  opened fire Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service shot and killed a 20-year-old man they identified as the suspect.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump said dismissal of his classified documents case should lead to other legal charges against him being dropped.
trump, doj, dismiss, witch hunts, classified docs
362
2024-56-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved