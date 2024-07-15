Trump: DOJ Should Dismiss 'All Witch Hunts'

Former President Donald Trump said dismissal of his classified documents case should lead to other legal charges against him being dropped.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday dismissed special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump, according to a filing. The judge cited Smith's unlawful appointment as reason for dismissal.

In another case, Smith has charged Trump with allegedly obstructing the 2020 election results. The former president also has been accused in state court of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump already has been convicted of falsifying business records to hide payment to an adult film start before the 2016 election, and he was found liable for sexual assaulting of a former advice columnist.

"As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday," Trump wrote on Truth Social less than two full days after he nearly was assassinated in Pennsylvania, "this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.'s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia 'Perfect' Phone Call charges.

"The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!"

During an interview with two journalists on his private plane Sunday, Trump said "we hear" that Biden will order the Department of Justice to drop its two prosecutions of the former president.

Trump, who has been the presumptive GOP presidential nominee since winning the first several primaries earlier this year, will become the official nominee on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was shot in the ear, one spectator was killed, and two others injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service shot and killed a 20-year-old man they identified as the suspect.