National Research Poll: Trump Pounding DeSantis in S.C.

Less than a year from the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, former President Donald Trumps is leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 23 percentage points in South Carolina.

According to a National Research poll, commissioned by American Greatness and released Thursday, Trump sits at 41% support among likely South Carolina primary voters. DeSantis, meanwhile, is at 18%.

The next highest were home-state familiars, current Sen. Tim Scott at 10%, and former Gov. Nikki Haley at 8%. They were followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, both at 3%.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy hauled in 1% of the vote, with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also bringing in 1%. Another 15% of likely primary voters were undecided.

The results are virtually unchanged from the same poll last month, with the most noticeable differences coming from a slight bump following Christie and Pence entering the race and a 2-point increase in undecided voters.

In other measures, Trump also pulled the top results. He held the highest favorability, at 70%, and leads DeSantis by 29 points among voters with favorable opinions towards both candidates.

The top issues for likely Republican primary voters were beating liberal lawmakers in Washington, D.C., at 23%; border security, 14%; election security, 12%; as well as taxes and the cost of living, 12%.

The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina was conducted from June 19-21. It has a plus or minus 4.38 percentage point margin of sampling error at a 95% confidence level.