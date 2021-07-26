Don Jr. Leads in GOP Favorability Poll

Donald Trump, Jr. has the highest favorable rating among seven top Republicans, a recent poll finds.

A recent poll of 800 GOP voters conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Axios found that the first-born son of former President Donald Trump has the highest favorability rating (55%), leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (54%) by one point.

Trump Jr., who appears to have the best connection with the party’s base, and perhaps the best prospects for a 2024 White House run if his father opts out, led the group with DeSantis coming in a close second, followed by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (24%), Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., (17%), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., (8%), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (2%), and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., a vehement Trump Critic that voted to impeach him, at the bottom with a -43% rating.

The survey was conducted July 6-8 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.46 percentage points.

“We found Mitch McConnell’s image has significantly improved since February, while Kevin McCarthy’s has remained consistent but positive,” firm principal Tony Fabrizio said. “Liz Cheney is incredibly unpopular, while Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have positive images but are largely undefined and driven by the far right of the party. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, Jr. are well-known and very well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s biggest supporters.”

Fabrizio and his partner David Lee have served as pollsters for a wide variety of political campaigns including local mayoral races to presidential campaigns, according to the firm.

Most recently, Fabrizio served as the chief pollster for Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign.

The recent poll assumes the former president does not plan on running in 2024.

If he chooses to run for a third time, the elder Trump will likely top the charts of any Republican contenders.

Earlier this month, a straw poll during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, picked the former president with 70% voting for him in a primary election, NBC News affiliate KTIV-4 reported July 11.

DeSantis came in second with 21% and the rest of the field received one percent or less of the vote.

A secondary poll at a CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, gave DeSantis 68% of the vote without Trump running, the report said.

Donald Trump, Jr. was not on that poll, but other names getting 1 % of the vote included Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.