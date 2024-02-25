×
Tags: trump | david covey | ken paxton | dade phelan

Trump Endorses Texas House Speaker's Opponent

By    |   Sunday, 25 February 2024 09:37 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed David Covey in the Republican primary for a Texas state House seat against incumbent House Speaker Dade Phelan, who initiated impeachment proceedings against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"David Covey has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Texas’ 21st State House District," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday, adding, "He will never let you down!"

The former president emphasized, "Any Republican backing Phelan is a fool, and should be disassociated from the Republican Party — that's how bad Phelan is, especially on, Election Integrity!"

Trump said Phelan "led the Fraudulent Impeachment of the recently re-elected, in a landslide, Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton."

He added that Covey is "America First Conservative who will Secure the Border, Restore Election Integrity, Protect our Families and Military/Vets, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


