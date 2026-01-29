Trump, Mexico's Sheinbaum Discuss Border, Drugs, Trade

President Donald Trump said he held a "very productive" phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that focused on border security, drug trafficking, and trade and indicated the two leaders plan to continue talks and arrange in-person meetings.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the conversation "went extremely well for both Countries" and was largely centered on "the Border, stopping Drug Trafficking, and Trade."

Trump added that he and Sheinbaum will speak again soon and "ultimately" set up meetings in each other's country, signaling a push for continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Mexico City on issues that have long dominated the bilateral relationship.

The call comes as border enforcement and fentanyl trafficking remain major political flash points in the United States, with Trump repeatedly making tougher immigration and anti-cartel policies a central focus of his agenda.

Mexico has also faced sustained pressure to curb the flow of synthetic opioids and other narcotics northward, while pushing U.S. officials to address the trafficking of firearms south into Mexico.

Trade was also a key topic, Trump said, underscoring the economic stakes between the two neighbors. The United States and Mexico are each other's top trading partners, with cross-border commerce tied closely to the auto industry, agriculture, and manufacturing supply chains.

Trade disputes have flared periodically in recent years over issues ranging from energy policy to agricultural imports, and officials in both countries have sought to preserve stability under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump offered unusually warm praise for Sheinbaum, calling her "a wonderful and highly intelligent Leader," and said the people of Mexico "should be very happy about that."

Sheinbaum, who took office as Mexico's first female president, has emphasized continuity in social programs and a security approach that balances law enforcement with economic development.

Trump did not provide additional details on any specific commitments or policy changes resulting from the call, and no timetable was announced for the proposed meetings.

The White House and Mexico's government did not immediately release transcripts of the conversation beyond Trump's statement.