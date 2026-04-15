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Tags: trump | china | xi | iran | weapons

Trump Says He Asked China's Xi Not to Give Iran Weapons

Wednesday, 15 April 2026 09:47 AM EDT

President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter not to give Iran weapons, and Xi responded that ‌China was not supplying ​Tehran, the U.S. president told Fox Business Network in ⁠an interview that aired on Wednesday.

Trump, ​in the interview taped on Tuesday, did ⁠not say when the letters were exchanged. Last week, he threatened countries with an ‌immediate 50% tariff if ​they supplied Iran ‌with weapons.

"I wrote him a letter ‌asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying ⁠that, essentially, ‌he's not ⁠doing that," Trump told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" program.

He ⁠also ⁠said he did not expect shifts in ‌the global oil market over the war on Iran and changes in Venezuela ‌to ​impact the dynamics ‌of his planned meeting with Xi next month. "He's somebody that needs ​oil. We don't," Trump said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter not to give Iran weapons, and Xi responded that ‌China was not supplying ​Tehran, the U.S. president told Fox Business Network in ⁠an interview that aired on Wednesday.
trump, china, xi, iran, weapons
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Wednesday, 15 April 2026 09:47 AM
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