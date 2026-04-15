President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter not to give Iran weapons, and Xi responded that ‌China was not supplying ​Tehran, the U.S. president told Fox Business Network in ⁠an interview that aired on Wednesday.

Trump, ​in the interview taped on Tuesday, did ⁠not say when the letters were exchanged. Last week, he threatened countries with an ‌immediate 50% tariff if ​they supplied Iran ‌with weapons.

"I wrote him a letter ‌asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying ⁠that, essentially, ‌he's not ⁠doing that," Trump told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" program.

He ⁠also ⁠said he did not expect shifts in ‌the global oil market over the war on Iran and changes in Venezuela ‌to ​impact the dynamics ‌of his planned meeting with Xi next month. "He's somebody that needs ​oil. We don't," Trump said.