Trump Condemns Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal as 'Politically Irresponsible'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday condemned the bipartisan infrastructure deal as a "'carrot' for a massive socialist expansion," in a statement, his latest push to pressure Republicans into pulling out of the agreement.

"The RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] in the Senate are delivering a big win by caving to the Radical Democrats on infrastructure. Once they pass this bill out of the Senate, it will sit in the House until they get steamrolled by the biggest government expansion in a generation," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America, according to the Washington Examiner. "Tax increases on everyone, government run health care, more government run schools, amnesty for illegal immigrants, MASKS, and many more terrible socialist programs."

He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "has said NO INFRASTRUCTURE until they get everything else."

Trump went on to say "Why are RINOs so desperate to push bad, Radical Leftist policies? And at the same time give a big win to the Democrats. They will be forced to give up some of the incredible tax cuts gotten during the Trump Administration, one of its many hallmarks. This is bad legislation and politically irresponsible. The Democrats will use it to show they can get anything they want from the Republicans."

The former president previously called Senate Republicans "weak, foolish and dumb" for agreeing to open debate on the infrastructure package, according to the New York Daily News.

He later accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of "giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return," adding, "No deal is better than a bad deal."

Trump said that "under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose. He doesn't fight."

Senate Republicans who worked on the deal say that no tax increases are needed to pay for the package.

"We've made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation's core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes," Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product."