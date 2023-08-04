Trump Campaigns in Friendly Territory After Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump was set to appear among some of his most ardent supporters Friday in the deeply conservative southern state of Alabama, a day after facing federal indictment in the left-leaning U.S. capital city.

Trump, who is facing sweeping conspiracy charges over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sees his rare Washington trips as a return behind enemy lines, and will relish his warm reception at the Republican summer dinner in Montgomery, the state capital.

The 77-year-old billionaire won Alabama by landslides in 2016 and 2020, and all six Republicans the state sends to the House of Representatives in Washington endorsed his reelection bid ahead of the evening engagement.

He also is also backed by Alabama's senior senator, lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner, although the junior senator and the governor have yet to endorse any candidate in the Republican primary.

Trump was 39 points ahead of his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in FiveThirtyEight's national polling average on Friday -- the kind of lead that has never been surmounted in modern primary contests.

The former reality TV kingpin and property mogul, estimated by Forbes to be worth $2.5 billion, has won the backing of more than 80 members of Alabama's House and Senate, dwarfing the roster of five lawmakers backing DeSantis.

"DeSantis is a nice guy, but Donald has been there," Robert Nail, a resident of the state's largest county, Baldwin, told local news portal AL.com.

"He knows what to do and will hit the ground running. This nonsense with indictments is just background noise."

But Trump makes his bid for a historic return to the White House charged with 78 felonies in three separate criminal probes.

He is due to go on trial in New York in March next year over allegations that he misrepresented "hush money" payments to a porn star, and is scheduled to be tried in May over his handling of national security secrets.

He was in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing over his alleged election interference and is expected to soon be charged by state prosecutors over similar allegations in a separate case focused on the southern state of Georgia.

Trump called the charges "fake" and accused the Justice Department of corruption in a tirade posted on social media ahead of his speech.