Report: Trump Eyes $1 Billion Deal to Halt Offshore Wind

The Trump administration reportedly is weighing a new strategy to halt offshore wind development after repeated court setbacks, including a proposal to pay nearly $1 billion to cancel major projects backed by a foreign energy company.

Administration officials are drafting settlement agreements that would terminate two offshore wind leases held by French energy giant TotalEnergies, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

In exchange, the federal government would reimburse the company more than $928 million for its Biden-era lease purchases.

The projects — Attentive Energy off New York and Carolina Long Bay off North Carolina — would be scrapped before construction begins.

Under the proposal, TotalEnergies would also shift investment toward natural gas infrastructure in Texas, aligning with President Donald Trump's push to prioritize reliable domestic energy sources.

The move marks a strategic shift after federal judges blocked five earlier attempts by the administration to halt wind projects already under construction.

Courts repeatedly rejected claims that offshore wind posed national security risks, allowing the projects to proceed.

Rather than continuing to fight losing legal battles, the administration now appears to be targeting projects still in the planning phase and redirecting resources toward fossil fuels that supporters say provide more consistent and affordable energy.

Trump has long criticized offshore wind, calling it inefficient and harmful to the environment and coastal communities.

His administration has emphasized energy independence and grid stability, particularly as global tensions and Middle East conflicts have driven oil and gas prices higher.

According to internal documents cited by the Times, the settlements would require TotalEnergies to abandon the leases entirely, preventing the projects from being revived after Trump leaves office.

In return, the company would receive hundreds of millions of dollars — $795 million for the New York project and more than $133 million for the North Carolina site.

Supporters of the administration's approach argue the pivot is necessary to address what Trump has declared a national energy emergency, prioritizing dependable energy sources over what critics describe as costly, unreliable green initiatives.

Meanwhile, some offshore wind projects are still advancing despite the administration's opposition.

Projects such as Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts and Revolution Wind in Rhode Island have reached major milestones, highlighting the ongoing clash between federal policy and state-backed renewable energy goals, NBC News reported.

Still, Trump officials maintain that strengthening domestic oil and gas production is key to lowering energy costs and protecting national security, especially as Iran-linked instability threatens global supply chains.

If finalized, the proposed settlements would represent one of the most aggressive steps yet in the administration's effort to unwind the previous administration's green energy agenda and reorient U.S. policy toward traditional energy dominance.