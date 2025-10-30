Trump Admin Recruits Federal Officers to Police DC

President Donald Trump’s administration launched a campaign on Thursday to recruit federal law enforcement officers to police the streets of the nation’s capital, according to a new government website.

The website advertises positions at the Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other law enforcement agencies.

New hires will be stationed in Washington, D.C., for up to a year, according to the website.

Since June, Trump has deployed National Guard troops to various Democrat-led jurisdictions in an extraordinary expansion of the use of the military for domestic purposes to quell what he says are high levels of crime.

Trump has sent them to Los Angeles, Memphis and Washington, D.C. He is also fighting court battles to try to dispatch them to Portland and Chicago.