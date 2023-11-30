Oil & Gas Workers Endorse Staggs for Senate in Utah

The Oil & Gas Workers Association Thursday endorsed the candidacy of Trent Staggs in the race for the GOP nomination left open by Sen. Mitt Romney's decision against seeking a second term.

"Our USA oil and gas jobs, the great state of Utah, and America’s energy independence are under attack," the association said in a statement to Newsmax announcing the endorsement. "We need elected representatives who will stand up to radical 'environmentalists,' misguided politicians, and hostile foreign nations intent on destroying our Republic. We need bold leaders who will put American workers and families first."

Staggs, as the mayor of Riverton, Utah, "knows we are fighting for the survival of our nation," the association added.

"Staggs leads on policies that bring down gas prices, grocery prices, and home utility bills for all working families," the endorsement said. "While other candidates are bending the knee to unreliable intermittents that are largely imported from China, Trent Staggs is campaigning for USA energy dominance."

He was the ​​first candidate to launch a campaign for Romney's seat, reports The Deseret News.