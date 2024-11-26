Trump Names Jamieson Greer US Trade Representative

President-elect Donald Trump names Jamieson Greer his next U.S. Trade Representative.

Greer, an attorney who has practiced international trade law, served as chief of staff to the USTR Robert Lighthizer during the first Trump administration.

Trump has already announced Howard Lutnick as his choice for commerce secretary. Lutnick will have "direct responsibility" for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, he said last week.

Trump wrote in a statement, announcing the move: