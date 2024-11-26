WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trade | representative | white house | jamieson greer | donald trump | transition

Trump Names Jamieson Greer US Trade Representative

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 08:43 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump names Jamieson Greer his next U.S. Trade Representative.

Greer, an attorney who has practiced international trade law, served as chief of staff to the USTR Robert Lighthizer during the first Trump administration.

Trump has already announced Howard Lutnick as his choice for commerce secretary. Lutnick will have "direct responsibility" for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, he said last week.

Trump wrote in a statement, announcing the move:

"I am very pleased to nominate Jamieson Greer to serve as the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices, and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA, therefore making it much better for American Workers.

"His efforts under the former USTR, Bob Lighthizer, a spectacular leader and person, helped spur the return of Manufacturing jobs to America, and reverse decades of disastrous Trade policies. Jamieson will focus the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on reining in the Country's massive Trade Deficit, defending American Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Services, and opening up Export Markets everywhere.

"Jamieson is currently a partner at the Law Firm of King & Spalding and, before that, served as the Chief of Staff at USTR. A native of Paradise, California, Jamieson is also a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in Iraq, Turkey, and Stateside. Congratulations to Jamieson, his wife, Marlo, and their five beautiful children!"

