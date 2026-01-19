Former Walz Student to Newsmax: Governor Turns Left

A National Guard veteran who studied under Tim Walz several decades ago told Newsmax on Monday that the Minnesota governor has taken a sharp ideological turn to the left since entering statewide politics and urged him to tone down his inflammatory rhetoric amid anti-ICE unrest.

Josh McConkey, an Air Force reservist and emergency management professional, made the remarks during an appearance on "National Report" and said leadership and tone from the governor's office will be critical to preventing further unrest.

Making a personal appeal, McConkey said, "Mr. Walz, please ... he does not want anymore blood on his hands. He is a leader.

"He needs to step up and tone down that rhetoric. People's lives are going to be on the line here. We don't need to see anymore death or destruction."

McConkey offered a personal account dating back to the early 1990s, when Walz taught him world geography and sociology in high school.

"He was a great teacher — very involved and very likable," McConkey said. "To see where he's at politically now is bizarre."

McConkey said he reconnected with his teacher years afterward, when Walz was serving in Congress, and again found him personable.

But he said the shift became pronounced when Walz began campaigning for governor.

"He made those hard-left turns when he started campaigning for governor," McConkey said. "That was very disappointing."

Minnesota is grappling with escalating anti-ICE demonstrations that have prompted heightened law enforcement activity.

Drawing on his emergency management experience, McConkey warned that reckless rhetoric risks further escalation, insisting that "it's more than just hyperbole; it's dangerous."

Tensions heightened further when protesters reportedly stormed a church in St. Paul during a worship service, interrupting prayers and forcing congregants, including families with children, to leave the building.

Newsmax has confirmed that authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

McConkey called the disruption of a house of worship a serious violation of constitutional protection and a troubling sign of how emboldened protesters have become.

"Going to worship with your family is a sacred thing," he said. "For them to interrupt that — there has to be a line somewhere."

He urged state leaders to unequivocally condemn such actions and to ensure accountability for those responsible.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: