Critics: Time's Kamala Harris Piece Is 'Propaganda'

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:06 PM EDT

Critics on Monday blasted Time magazine for publishing a cover story on Vice President Kamala Harris, with one pundit branding the effort "Soviet-style" "propaganda" and another calling it "North Korea level worshiping," the New York Post reported.

The article by Charlotte Alter likens Harris' Aug. 6 rally in Philadelphia to a Beyoncé concert, complete with light-up bracelets that "evoked [Taylor Swift's] Eras Tour," and says Harris "pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history." It goes on to praise Harris for "the happy-warrior attitude, the viral memes, the eye roll at Republican 'weirdos.'"

The article is just the latest in what seems to be a coordinated attempt by the liberal media to prop Harris up, conservatives say.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald posted on X, "The way the US corporate media transformed Kamala Harris from a national embarrassment to a transformative pioneer overnight – without even pretending to care about anything that she thinks or believes – is a powerful testament to how potent the science of propaganda is."

Former President Donald Trump has led critics in hammering Harris for her refusal to speak to the media or do an interview.

Trump posted on Truth Social last week, "Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons. He is just plain 'shot,' and she is just plain 'Incompetent.'"

Alter admitted that "Harris has yet to do a single substantive interview or to explain her policy shifts." She noted, "Though her early polling numbers are far better than Biden's were, [Harris] lags his 2020 support with some key demographic groups she needs to win."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

Monday, 12 August 2024 09:06 PM
