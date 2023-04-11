×
Tim Scott Launches Exploratory Committee for '24 White House Bid

Wednesday, 12 April 2023 07:02 AM EDT

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Wednesday took a step toward a bid for president in 2024, releasing a video announcing the formation of an exploratory committee.

In an email to supporters Tuesday, Scott teased that he would be making a “major announcement” during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking the past few months,” Scott wrote. “I’ve been thinking about my faith. I’ve been thinking about the future of our country. And I’ve been thinking about the Left’s plan to ruin America.”

For months, Scott has been developing the infrastructure to accompany a bid for the White House, building out his political action committee and visiting early voting states. This week, Scott returns to New Hampshire and Iowa for roundtable discussions and meet-and-greets with voters, before heading back to South Carolina for “breakfast, policy discussions, and political update” with donors.

If he enters the field, Scott will join another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

If elected, Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be the nation's first Black Republican president.

Scott has signaled how he might distinguish himself from the others in the race by leaning into a more hopeful message than the grievance-based politics advocated by others.

During a February visit to Iowa, which holds the first GOP presidential caucuses, Scott spoke of a “new American sunrise” rooted in collaboration.

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


