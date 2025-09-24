WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Cruz Urges End to 'Politically Motivated' Violence

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:22 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday forcefully condemned what he called dangerous, politically motivated rhetoric against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following a deadly shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas.

Cruz spoke at a press conference concerning the shooting in northwest Dallas where two ICE detainees were reportedly killed, one injured, and the shooter died by suicide, police sources told WFAA.

"This needs to stop. Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong," Cruz said, pointing to the attack as the third shooting in Texas targeting ICE or CBP.

He also referenced Turning Point USA CEO and conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination in Utah on Sept. 10 as part of a troubling pattern.

Cruz called out politicians who have demonized ICE and CBP agents, encouraged doxxing, and put law enforcement families at risk.

"This has very real consequences," he said. "Your political opponents are not Nazis. We need to learn to work together without demonizing each other."

Cruz praised the bravery of ICE, CBP, and law enforcement officers, urging prayers for the victims, their families, and those who continue to serve in dangerous roles.

While acknowledging debates over immigration policy are legitimate, Cruz stressed they must take place "in the halls of Congress," not through rhetoric that could incite violence.

"Our prayers are with the men and women of law enforcement," Cruz said. "This violence is wrong, and it needs to stop."

