Texas GOP Sen. Cornyn Tries to Hold Seat, as Dems Crockett, Talarico Face Off for Senate

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn is trying to hold on for a fifth term in Tuesday's GOP primary, while Democrats will choose whether to send Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico to a November general election where the party once again hopes it has a chance.

Texas is one of three states kicking off this year’s midterm elections with primaries that come as the U.S. and Israel are at war with Iran.

At least six U.S. service members have been killed in a growing regional confrontation that sent oil and natural gas prices soaring.

Races in North Carolina and Arkansas also mark the first primaries of the 2026 midterms as Democrats look to break the GOP’s hold on Washington and derail Trump.

Cornyn faces a challenge from MAGA favorite Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt in a contest expected to advance to a May runoff. The three Republicans campaigned on their ties to Trump, who has not endorsed in the race.

Crockett and Talarico each argue that they are the stronger general election candidate in a state that backed Trump by almost 14 percentage points in 2024 and where a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race in over 30 years.

Some voters in Dallas and Williamson counties reported being turned away at polling locations and directed to different voting precincts. Voters previously had been allowed to cast ballots anywhere in their county since 2019.

But for this primary, the Republican parties in Dallas and Williamson counties opted against countywide voting. State law says both major parties have to agree to the countywide system for it to be in effect.

Democrats in Dallas County sought to keep some polling locations open longer, and a judge extended voting for two extra hours.

Voters also are choosing House candidates using new congressional district boundaries that GOP lawmakers — urged on by Trump — redrew to help elect more Republicans.

Cornyn hopes to avoid becoming the first Republican senator in Texas history not to be renominated.

His cool relationship with Trump is part of what makes Cornyn vulnerable. He and allied groups have spent at least $64 million in television advertising alone since July to try stabilize his support.

Paxton began campaigning in earnest only last month. He's made national headlines for filing lawsuits against Democrat initiatives. He remained popular in Texas despite a 2023 impeachment trial on corruption charges, of which he was acquitted, and accusations of marital infidelity.