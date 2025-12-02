Republican Wins US House Election in Tenn., Helping Protect GOP Majority

Voters in Tennessee elected Republican Matt Van Epps to fill a vacant U.S. House of Representatives seat, Decision Desk HQ projected on Tuesday, padding the narrow lead by President Donald Trump's party in the chamber heading into next year's midterm elections.

Van Epps, a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services, defeated Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Mark Green, who resigned in July.

The Middle Tennessee district includes parts of Nashville. Trump won the district by 22 points in 2024, and both Trump and Green endorsed Van Epps.

A survey by Emerson College Polling/The Hill released last week suggested it could be a tight race. An upset by the Democrat in the off-cycle election following a holiday weekend would have whittled away at Republicans' 219-213 House majority.

Other Special Elections to Affect House Standings

Democrats overperformed their party's margins in the 2024 presidential election by an average of 18 points in the four prior special congressional elections this year in Florida, Virginia, and Arizona.

The party also retook the governor's mansion in Virginia last month, and California voters approved a ballot initiative to redraw the state's congressional map to flip as many as five Republican-held seats amid a national mid-decade redistricting battle heading into next year's midterm elections.

Behn outraised Van Epps by nearly $240,000 through Nov. 12, according to federal election filings.

Republican and Democratic super PACs had poured millions of dollars into the race. Republicans painted Behn as a radical leftist, highlighting some of her past comments, including since-deleted tweets from 2020 in which she called for defunding the police.

When pressed on those tweets recently by cable TV channel MS NOW, Behn said she did not recall them and wanted to focus on cost-of-living challenges and other issues she argued were more important to voters.

A handful of retirements and upcoming special elections could further affect the chamber's narrow balance of power in the months ahead.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will vacate her Georgia seat on Jan. 5.

Texas voters will elect a Democrat in a Jan. 31 runoff to succeed the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, who died in March.

And New Jersey voters will choose who will replace Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, a recently departed House Democrat, on April 16.

Polling shows voters are concerned about the cost of living, including rising healthcare costs.

Democrats instigated a record 43-day government shutdown over the issue after funding for federal agencies ran dry on Oct. 1. Eight Senate Democrats eventually agreed to vote with Republicans to end the stalemate in exchange for a vote on a healthcare bill later this month.

Democrats want to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire for 24 million people at the end of the year.