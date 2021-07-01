Ted Cruz to Newsmax: 'Considering' 2024 White House Run

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tells Newsmax he's "considering" another run for the White House in 2024, but he'd be happy seeking another term representing Texas in the U.S. Senate as well.

Appearing Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Cruz told guest host Tom Basile he was "just considering it, just thinking about it," when asked about his 2024 plans.

Former President Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. A move by Trump to reclaim the Oval Office would certainly make the still popular former commander-in-chief the strong front-runner and force most serious candidates such as Cruz to sit out another four years.

But Cruz said his 2016 bid for the GOP presidential nomination, in which he was the last candidate standing against Trump, was "the most fun I've ever had in my life."

"We came incredibly close," he said. "Had an incredible grassroots army of 326,000 volunteers nationwide. And so whether it is in the Senate, or whether it is in a presidential campaign, I am committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, to defend freedom and defend the Constitution and Bill of Rights."

"Right now," he added, the battleground in the Senate is "fighting back on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they're opposing your liberty."

