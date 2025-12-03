Tiahrt: How Fair Trade Keeps America Flying

OPINION

As a former Congressman representing Kansas's Fourth Congressional District, home to Wichita, the Air Capital of the World, I have seen the aviation industry's impact firsthand.

For generations, Kansans have made their living designing, machining, and assembling aircraft that carry passengers, service members, and cargo safely across the globe.

That success didn't happen by chance.

It grew from American innovation, skilled workers, and a commitment to fair and open competition.

The current administration has shown a notable commitment to expanding America's exports abroad. President Donald Trump often emphasizes the size of American aerospace exports.

In his remarks to senior military leaders in Quantico on Sept. 30, our nation's 47th commander in chief discussed major aircraft purchases from U.S. manufacturers, declaring, "We brought back. . . $2 trillion and more. . . They ordered 200 planes, Boeing. . . they were great." That enthusiasm reveals a truth: when the playing field is fair, American aviation leads the world.

The Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft, established over 40 years ago, remains one of the most significant trade commitments the United States has made.

Without it, the global aircraft industry might have become bogged down in subsidies, tariffs, and protectionism.

Instead, the Agreement created a stable, rules-based system that allowed aviation to grow into one of the world's most competitive and innovative manufacturing sectors.

Kansas's own Sen. Bob Dole was among the agreement's champions, recognizing how it could, "provide expanded opportunities for the aircraft industry in Kansas," which was already the state's leading industrial exporter.

He also knew its benefits extend far beyond factory floors.

Over time, airlines gained access to more affordable, efficient aircraft, while passengers enjoyed lower fares, better performance, and higher safety standards as manufacturers reinvested in advanced engineering and technology.

These kinds of improvements aren't relics from another era; they remain a proven model that continues to strengthen America’s aviation standing today.

The Agreement provides manufacturers with the certainty they need to plan, manage complex supply chains, and focus on innovation.

It expands export opportunities, supports thousands of U.S. jobs, and reinforces America’s leadership in a sector where precision and reliability matter.

The core principle remains the same: removing unnecessary trade barriers is essential for developing world-class aircraft.

The industry relies on precise scheduling, specialized suppliers, and a global network of trusted partners.

By eliminating tariffs in this sector, the agreement guarantees predictable costs, stable production, enhances safety, and creates jobs.

The Trump team has clearly outlined its goal of boosting American exports, strengthening the manufacturing sector, and negotiating better trade terms with global partners.

The Aircraft Agreement effectively supports these objectives.

It has created a framework enabling U.S. aerospace manufacturers to succeed by exporting American-made aircraft and sourcing high-quality components efficiently, allowing them to focus their investments at home.

Every wing assembled in Wichita and every fuselage manufactured on the factory floor reflects a legacy of pride, skill, and craftsmanship.

These workers carry forward a legacy spanning more than a century of aviation history.

Their work supports small machine shops, specialized suppliers, schools, nonprofits, and families across our communities.

Policies that promote open aviation trade help maintain a strong ecosystem.

Today, the aviation industry supports over two million American jobs, directly and indirectly, including engineers, machinists, technicians, pilots, airport staff, and many other professionals.

Kansas produces a large portion of the world's general aviation aircraft, and our workforce has repeatedly shown that American-made aviation sets the global standard for quality and safety.

This issue isn't political, nor is it about picking winners and losers in the marketplace.

It's about recognizing what has always made America successful in aviation: innovation and reliability.

We build some of the most advanced aircraft in the world, and we depend on a global network of trusted partners to ensure those aircraft meet the highest standards.

If anyone doubts how targeted, fair-trade policies can benefit American workers, I encourage them to visit Wichita.

Walk into the machine shops and hangars where generations have transformed aluminum, composites, and raw ingenuity into machines that shrink distances and connect communities.

Listen to the pride in their voices and observe the precision in their hands.

You'll understand what’s truly at stake in preserving a fair and predictable aviation trade.

As the administration works to secure better deals and fair access to foreign markets, I hope it will continue to support the spirit behind the Agreement to keep delivering for our country. We've seen positive signs in bilateral engagements to date.

The goal is to strengthen America's economy, expand exports, and keep our workforce competitive. Continuing to uphold this longstanding commitment to fair aviation trade is not only wise but essential. America's aviation future in the skies depends on it.

Todd Tiahrt is a former Member of Congress who represented Wichita, Kansas, the "Air Capital of the World," and served on the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development.