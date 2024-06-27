WATCH TV LIVE

Survey: 55 Percent of Military Families Worse Off Under Biden

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:45 PM EDT

Over 55% of military families said their well-being has declined under the Biden administration, citing financial strain, stresses of military life, and loneliness, according to a survey published Wednesday by the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network.

"None of these issues live in a vacuum. These issues are all connected, and they impact each other," said Military Family Advisory Network CEO Shannon Razsadin, reported 13NewsNow.

In the survey of over 10,000 active-duty military personnel, National Guard, and Reserve members, veterans, retirees, and their family members, "the results provide an in-depth look into the military community's recurring and emerging support needs," said MFAN in a news release.

Some findings include:

  • 27.7% of active-duty service members were experiencing food insecurity.
  • 21% of military spouses said they're unemployed.
  • 59% of military members said they're lonely while 11% said they have considered suicide.
  • 80% of families said they face a housing burden and just 20% said they can comfortably afford rent and utility payments.
  • Just 57% said they would recommend joining the military, compared to 62% in 2021.
  • 51.8% said they had experienced barriers to saving money in the past two years, including cost of living and inflation (37.8%), income constraints (29.5%), and lack of financial resources (15.1%).

"The cost of living is so high, and the pay is mediocre. Everywhere you turn there is something going up in price; nothing is cheap," said one respondent.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

