Legal Expert: AG Garland Did Little to Protect Ex-Colleague Kavanaugh

A legal expert told Breitbart on Thursday that despite once working together in the same federal appeals court district, Attorney General Merrick Garland was shockingly slow to prosecute criminal threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Carrie Severino is president of the Judicial Crisis Network, an advocacy group that is committed ''to the Constitution and the Founders' vision of a nation of limited government; dedicated to the rule of law; with a fair and impartial judiciary,'' according to its website.

Severino said on the outlet's podcast that Garland and Kavanaugh were both judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit from 2006 to 2018, with Garland serving as the head of it.

''I don't understand why we've seen in him [Garland], as attorney general, really just allowing the most radical liberal voices to just run ramshackle over all of what the Department of Justice's real priorities ought to be,'' she said.

''This is a serious issue, and by ignoring it this long, it's just grown in magnitude. ... I think we haven't seen actual action on the part of the Department of Justice to say, 'Hey, guys, you're now on notice that we've let you walk around here, so far. We're going to be starting to prosecute. So please leave, or we're going to be arresting you,''' she added.

Severino's comments follow numerous threats and protests against Supreme Court justices since the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's Dobbs v. Jackson draft majority opinion — which, should it stand, would overturn the long-standing precedent set in Roe v. Wade — sending the abortion issue back to states.

The ensuing month of backlash culminated Wednesday with the arrest of a 26-year-old California resident with a gun outside Kavanaugh's residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland, outside Washington. The man, Nicholas John Roske, said he was ''upset'' by the leak and was attempting to kill the justice, The Washington Post reported.