WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: supertanker | skipper | venezuela | houston

Supertanker Seized Near Venezuela Heading to Houston

Friday, 12 December 2025 12:47 PM EST

The oil supertanker Skipper that was seized by the U.S. near Venezuela this week as part of an increased pressure strategy against President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, two sources said on Friday.

The Very Large Crude Carrier, which is carrying about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuela's Merey heavy crude according to satellite images analyzed by TankerTrackers.com, is too large to enter the Houston port and will need to anchor nearby and offload the cargo to smaller ships, the sources added.

The Houston-Galveston sector of the U.S. Coast Guard and Port Houston did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, the cargo's seller, did not reply to a request for comment.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said this week the tanker was intercepted and retained under a seizure warrant. Guyana's maritime authority said it was falsely flying the country's flag.

The seizure of the sanctioned oil tanker has sharply escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas. Washington is preparing to intercept more ships transporting Venezuelan oil, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The oil supertanker Skipper that was seized by the U.S. near Venezuela this week as part of an increased pressure strategy against President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, two sources said on Friday.
supertanker, skipper, venezuela, houston
179
2025-47-12
Friday, 12 December 2025 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved