Tags: Law Enforcement | Media Bias | Religion | stormtroopers | nancy pelosi | portland | jewish

Jewish Group: Pelosi's 'Stormtrooper' Quip 'Offensive to Jews Across World'

nancy pelosi raises her left hand during a news conference
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Bill Clark/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:30 PM

The Conference of Jewish Affairs has called the use of the term "stormtroopers" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in reference to federal officers sent to Portland to quell violent protests in the city "offensive to Jews across the world."

Pelosi recently called agents from the Department of Homeland Security "stormtroopers" and claimed they were kidnapping people on the streets.

Pelosi tweeted:

"Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic. @DHSgov's actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped."

The Conference of Jewish Affairs condemned the stormtrooper term as a "vile" insult toward federal officers helping to keep peace in the streets.

"Nancy Pelosi's deliberate use of the term 'stormtroopers' to describe America's homeland security officers quelling riots and protecting people in Portland is a vile accusation against our good officers and offensive to Jews across the world," Rabbi Aryeh Spero said in a statement. "Speaker Pelosi must know that the stormtroopers were Hitler's private regiment to round up innocent Jews and ship them off to concentration camps."

The rabbi joins a growing list of people who have criticized Pelosi's use of the term.

Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said Wednesday, "For her to refer to those men and women as stormtroopers, it's absolutely disgusting."

And earlier this week, DHS head Chad Wolf also rejected any reference of his officers as stormtroopers.

"They are civilian police officers; these police officers are not stormtroopers," he continued, adding during a Tuesday press conference he is "ready" to withdraw officers "if the violence stops."

Rabbi Spero said that type of inflammatory language should not be used by someone with such high political stature and influence.

"Over the last few years Speaker Pelosi's language has become dangerous, exploitative, and is designed to incite anger and perhaps violence within segments of our population," Rabbi Spero said. "Her temperament has become too off-the-wall for someone so close to the presidency."

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Politics
The Conference of Jewish Affairs has called the use of the term "stormtroopers" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in reference to federal officers sent to Portland to quell violent protests in the city "offensive to Jews across the world."
stormtroopers, nancy pelosi, portland, jewish, jews, nazi, germany
338
2020-30-22
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved