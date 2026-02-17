Steve Bannon Close to Epstein, Backed Trump Removal

Newly released Justice Department files shed fresh light on former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon's private communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The files reveal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Trump and efforts by Bannon to advise Epstein as Epstein faced renewed legal scrutiny.

The documents, which include text messages and emails from late 2017 through Epstein's arrest in July 2019, show that Bannon — a prominent figure in the MAGA movement and former White House chief strategist — maintained a close and at times supportive relationship with Epstein.

The files also show that the relationship continued long after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

One of the most explosive exchanges occurred in a text conversation beginning on New Year's Eve 2018, shortly after Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives.

According to the messages, Bannon said that the "WH," widely understood to mean the White House, had "zero plan to punch back" amid mounting political pressure.

Epstein responded, referring to Trump, "He is really borderline. Not sure what he may do."

Bannon replied: "I think it's beyond borderline — 25 amendment," referring to the constitutional provision that allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to remove a president deemed unfit for office.

In another part of the exchange, Bannon wrote that "we really need an intervention" regarding Trump.

The disclosure of those texts has triggered backlash from some conservatives.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote on X that if "Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning."

Even former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., echoed those concerns, writing that there was "no excuse for having such a friendly relationship with Epstein, post conviction, 2018-19. None."

Bannon has not publicly addressed the 25th Amendment texts in detail but has defended his broader communications with Epstein as part of a documentary project.

In a statement to The New York Times, Bannon said: "I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures.

"That's the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed — a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject."

The files, however, depict a close relationship that went beyond arranging interviews.

After meeting in late 2017 — reportedly introduced by author Michael Wolff, who later credited Bannon as a key source for his explosive 2018 book "Fire and Fury" — the two men developed what Epstein described to an associate as a friendship.

"We have become friends," Epstein wrote in February 2018.

Wolff's "Fire and Fury," which portrayed a chaotic White House and raised questions about Trump's fitness for office, fueled early public discussions about whether the 25th Amendment could be invoked.

Bannon was widely reported to have been a central source for the book's behind-the-scenes accounts and later quietly helped fuel calls for Trump's removal.

As Epstein's legal exposure intensified in early 2019 following investigative reporting by The Miami Herald, the tone of Bannon's messages shifted toward crisis management.

In April 2019, Bannon texted Epstein: "First we need to push back on the lies; then crush the pedo/trafficking narrative; then rebuild your image as philanthropist."

In another message, Bannon emphasized the reputational stakes: "We must counter 'rapist who traffics in female children to be raped by worlds most powerful, richest men' — that can't be redeemed."

When news broke in February 2019 that federal prosecutors were reviewing the handling of Epstein's 2008 plea deal, Epstein asked Bannon whether he should publicly respond.

Bannon reacted bluntly: "Have you lost your f****** mind." He added, "The moment you say ANYTHING, this is global story#1!!!!!"

The documents show Bannon advising Epstein on legal and public relations strategy, including recommending attorneys.

At one point, Bannon suggested hiring William A. Burck and Alex Spiro, referring to them as "my boys."

Both lawyers have said they did not represent Epstein.

Bannon also arranged what he described as "media training."

In one April 2019 text, he wrote: "Friday afternoon media training @ your place — 2 camera shoot; my crew so totally confidential." Epstein replied that the session would be "trial by fire."

The two men's exchanges included logistical discussions about travel and meetings at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse and Paris apartment.

In March 2019, Bannon texted from Rome: "Is it possible to get your plane here to collect me?" Epstein responded that the plane was unavailable but offered to pay for a charter flight.

Days later, Bannon wrote, "I'm staying with you tonight??" Epstein replied, "Yes stay."

Epstein also offered to cover Bannon's medical expenses and sent him and his son Apple watches, according to the files.

Bannon's spokesman has said he did not fly on Epstein's jet or use his doctor.

In email correspondence cited in the release, Epstein commented to an associate about Bannon's financial backers: "Someone has to fund his nonsenses," referring to Bannon's alliance with Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

Despite Epstein's growing legal jeopardy, the communications continued until July 2019.

The two men had planned to meet shortly after Epstein returned from Paris.

Instead, he was arrested upon landing in New Jersey.

"All canceled," Epstein texted Bannon. It was his final message to him.

The newly disclosed messages place Bannon at the center of two volatile narratives from the Trump era: internal discussions about the president's fitness for office and the web of relationships surrounding Epstein.

While Bannon maintains that his interactions were journalistic in nature, the tone and substance of the exchanges suggest a far more collaborative relationship — one that now faces renewed scrutiny.