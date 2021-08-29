Stephen Miller: Afghan Refugees Will Create 'Double Biden Disaster'

Stephen Miller, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Sunday called the deadly chaos amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is a “double Biden disaster.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Miller ripped President Joe Biden for having “ripped… to shreds” Trump’s “conditions-based” peace plan with the Taliban.

“This is a double Biden disaster,” he said.

“He got rid of the Trump conditions-based plan, and Afghanistan is a terror wonderland once again, with terrorists wandering around doing whatever they want to do.”

“But the second part of the disaster is how he's opening our border to Afghanistan,” Miller continued.

“Have we forgotten so quickly that the 9/11 terrorists were granted visas by our State Department? Have we forgotten so quickly that all that blood was shed because we weren't able to secure our own immigration system? Now we're going to repeat these mistakes again? “

Miller insisted the United States “has no obligation, none at all, to say every person in the world who's living under Islamic” rule “has a right to come to our country.”

“This open-ended obligation to take up every one of the 40 million people who would prefer to live here than under Sharia law is clinically insane, and we will rue the day we made that decision,” he said.

“I hope members of Congress will speak up before it's too late,” he added.

