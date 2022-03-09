×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stephen miller | donald trump | jan. 6 committee

Former Trump Adviser Miller Sues Jan. 6 Committee Over Subpoena for Phone Records

Former Trump Adviser Miller Sues Jan. 6 Committee Over Subpoena for Phone Records
Former White House senior adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:05 PM

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday sued the Jan. 6 House Select Committee over its request to access his phone records, reports Axios.

"The Subpoena is overly broad and seeks information that is unrelated to the purposes whereby Congress established the Select Committee," his legal team said in court filings out Wednesday.

The panel in February subpoenaed T-Mobile requiring that Miller's parents provide the phone company with detailed records associated with Miller's account. Miller is on a family plan with his parents.

Lawyers for Miller say he was "engaged in constitutionally protected activity, as well as sensitive, personal communications with medical professionals concerning the health and well-being of his wife and newborn daughter," thus, "the Select Committee cannot demonstrate that the records it is seeking from T-Mobile would further its legislative mission, nor can it show that Mr. Miller's personal and business communications for more than two months prior to Jan. 6, 2021, and nearly a month after that date, are relevant to its authorized purpose."

His communications, they added, are protected by the First Amendment.

"Worse, the Chairman and the Select Committee are misusing their authority to investigate political adversaries, painting their opposition with a broad brush as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists," they added.

"The Select Committee cannot demonstrate a compelling justification that would justify this intrusion."

According to a letter from the committee sent in November, Miller, by his own account, "participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Wednesday sued the Jan. 6 House Select Committee over its request to access his phone records, reports Axios.
stephen miller, donald trump, jan. 6 committee
274
2022-05-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved