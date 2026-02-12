Top Democrats Weigh Boycott of Trump's State of the Union

Several top Democrats are openly debating whether to attend President Donald Trump's Feb. 24 State of the Union address, with key lawmakers telling the Washington Examiner on Thursday that attendance is "a tough call" and that many are seriously considering staying away.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois said that "virtually everyone is thinking about it," underscoring the internal debate, while Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., described his own plans as undecided.

Other Democrats signaled deep frustration with the president's rhetoric and agenda. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., told Axios on Wednesday that "the only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will," signaling a possible walkout rather than full attendance.

The comments reflect broader strategic discussions within the party. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reportedly told Democrat colleagues in a closed-door meeting they should either show up with "silent defiance" or skip the address entirely, according to lawmakers who spoke with Axios.

Progressive and centrist voices are weighing in. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., said he plans to attend but hopes to "show some resistance to what is going on," while Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, admitted, "Last year didn't really work as envisioned," referring to protests that drew national attention.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., emphasized that Democrats will make their views known regardless of how they engage with the speech. "We will be doing a lot of stuff around the State of the Union," she said, adding that it's important "to make sure that our opinions with regards to Trump are understood."

The debate reflects how the once-formal address has become increasingly political in recent years.

Democrats and Republicans have clashed openly during high-profile speeches, including when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously tore up Trump's 2020 State of the Union remarks, a moment that highlighted deep partisan divisions and set a tone of confrontation that has persisted at major political events.