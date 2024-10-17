Billionaire Investor Druckenmiller: Market Sure Trump Will Win

Stanley Druckenmiller, a billionaire investor and former hedge fund manager, said Wednesday the stock market is "very convinced" former President Donald Trump will be reelected to a second term.

"I must say, in the last 12 days, the market and the inside of the market is very convinced Trump is going to win," Druckenmiller said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "You can see it in the bank stocks, you can see it in crypto, you can even see it in DJT, his social media company."

According to RealClearPolitics, Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump, 49.3% to 47.7% in national polling, while Trump leads Harris 48.3% to 47.6% in seven battleground states. If the election were held today, Trump would win 302 to 236 in the Electoral College, according to RealClearPolitics' poll average.

Druckenmiller said he could not see himself voting for either Harris or Trump.

"They're actually unified on some things, like industrial policy," Druckenmiller said. "Both of them think, apparently, the government should have a major role in allocating capital, which I find ... bizarre."

Earlier this year, Druckenmiller was part of a group of Wall Street billionaires who organized a fundraiser for Nikki Haley during the Republican primary.