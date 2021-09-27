Reps. Jordan, Biggs Demand Answers on Dismissed Chinese Spy Charges

Two top House Republicans on Monday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking why six Chinese scientists who were charged with spying by the Justice Department over the summer had their charges dropped last week.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, ranking Republican on the House Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, noted in the letter that some of those charged "openly admitted to conducting espionage for the Chinese military."

"It is not clear whether the Department dismissed these changes due to reported misconduct by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or because the Department under your leadership is more invested in pursuing the far-left political goals of the Biden-Harris Administration than in protecting American national security interests," they wrote.

A Wall Street Journal article that mentioned five Chinese nationals who have been charged and one who is still at large, pointed out that the dismissals came just days before No. 2 State Department official Wendy Sherman was set to travel to China for meetings with Chinese officials.

A State Department spokesperson, however, denied any connection.

"These actions by the Department raise serious concerns about its commitment to confronting the national security threats posed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," the letter read.

One of the researchers lied about holding a rank in the Chinese military and acknowledged to U.S. officials that he "had been instructed by his supervisor, the director of his military university lab in the PRC [People's Republic of China], to observe the layout of the UCSF [University of California San Francisco] lab and bring back information on how to replicate it in China," according to Jordan and Biggs.

"Another spy reportedly attempted to destroy evidence of her PLA [People's Liberation Army] affiliations, including an image of her PLA credentials, a photo of her in military uniform, and her true resume," they wrote. "In another case, a 'researcher' with PLA connections hid out in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco after being interviewed by investigators, prompting officials to accuse the Chinese government of harboring a known fugitive."

The congressmen were suspicious of the department's claims the cases were dismissed "in the interest of justice," pointing to the allegations of failure to Mirandize, "FBI questions about the value of bringing these cases," and the Sherman trip to China.