×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: speedy trial | motion | sidney powell | georgia

Sidney Powell Urges Swift Trial in Georgia Election Case

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 06:59 PM EDT

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, one of the individuals charged alongside the former president in the Georgia election interference case, has submitted a motion requesting a speedy trial.

The guarantee of a speedy trial generally dictates that the accused must face trial or be released in a reasonable timeframe. Legally, the government cannot detain individuals indefinitely without a trial.

Defining a reasonable timeframe is subject to discussion, legal actions, and lawmaking. It isn't a fixed, rigid time constraint; the present legal structure for determining a "speedy" trial involves established Supreme Court precedents and federal/state statutes.

This action places her as the second among the 19 defendants in the case to make such a request, according to The Hill.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has established Oct. 23 as the trial date for Kenneth Chesebro, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump. Chesebro, the attorney who allegedly drafted the fake electors' memo, is among the 19 defendants implicated in the Georgia election interference case.

The trial date applies solely to Chesebro and does not encompass Trump or the other 17 co-defendants.

The court reached this decision despite Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' indication that she was prepared to initiate proceedings against all 19 defendants simultaneously.

Chesebro similarly advocated for an expedited trial and is currently scheduled for trial on Oct. 23.

Trump opposed Chesebro's motion, implying a preference to have his case separated from Chesebro's should the trial timetable be accelerated.

Powell is facing six counts including conspiracy to commit election fraud. Additionally, she faces charges linked to a breach of the voting system in Coffee County, Georgia.

Jim Thomas

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, one of the individuals charged alongside the ex-president in the Georgia election interference case, has submitted a motion requesting a speedy trial. The guarantee of a speedy trial generally dictates that the accused must face trial or ...
speedy trial, motion, sidney powell, georgia
272
2023-59-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 06:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved